John Marquis believes he made the right decision in choosing Pompey as his next home.

The striker feels he can settle down at Fratton Park for the long haul after a whirlwind period.

Marquis last week celebrated the birth of his second daughter, which forced him to miss the Carabao Cup win over Birmingham.

He was back for the win over Tranmere on Saturday, however, and a second-half introduction for Ellis Harrison.

The birth follows a frenetic time for the 27-year-old after agreeing a move south from Doncaster at the end last month, for a fee which could eventually reach nearly £2m.

Marquis took time to consider his options after Pompey showed their interest earlier in the summer, as he weighed up his next move following three years at the Keepmoat Stadium.

After coming to his decision, the Londoner is confident he chose the right way forward.

And with a three-year deal signed with a club option to extend it by 12 months Marquis feels he now has the chance to lay down roots in the area.

Speaking before the birth of his child, Marquis said: ‘I got a call from Kenny in the summer.

‘The manager knew I’m ambitious and would have a lot of offers elsewhere, but he was keen to tell me he’d like to have me if there was a possibility to get it done.

‘I went back to Doncaster and weighed up a lot of situations.

‘There’s been a lot of stuff going on off the pitch and it’s been a busy time, but this suits me down to the ground.

‘It’s not like I’m popping and popping out. I can see where the club wants to go.

‘I’m fit, healthy and it feels like the right move at the right time.

‘I want to look to the future for me and my family.

‘I’ve got good security at a good club which is back down home. It’s a great fit.’

Marquis also feels he returns to a very different Pompey to the one he spent time on loan at in 2013.

The Blues were coming out of a traumatic period in their history back then at the start of the community era, but now have stability under ownership of Michael Eisner.

Marquis added: ‘We have the right people at the top now doing things properly.

‘It wasn’t quite like that when I was last here.

‘It’s a totally different club - and for the better.’