Pompey have landed Birmingham left-back Steve Seddon on loan until the end of the season.

The 22-year-old arrives at Fratton Park as Kenny Jackett’s first business of the January transfer window.

Seddon has made four appearances in the Championship this term and featured for Pep Clotet’s side in their 3-0 Carabao Cup defeat at Fratton Park in August.

The energetic prospect signed a new three-year deal at St Andrews in the summer following loan stays with Stevenage and AFC Wimbledon last term.

Seddon turned out 25 times in League Two for Stevenage, scoring three times before moving to the Dons where he bagged three goals in 18 appearances to help his side stay in the third tier.

Pompey are currently without both of their left-backs - Lee Brown and Brandon Haunstrup - through injury with Anton Walkes filling in that position over the Christmas period.