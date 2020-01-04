Have your say

New recruit Steve Seddon has been handed a Pompey debut at Fleetwood.

The left-back arrived on loan from Birmingham on Thursday – and starts this evening’s FA Cup third-round fixture.

He is among three changes to the side which drew 1-1 at Gillingham on New Year’s Day.

Ellis Harrison, Ben Close and Gareth Evans all drop to the bench as Kenny Jackett rotates his starting XI.

With Seddon at left-back, Anton Walkes moves up into the centre of midfield to partner skipper Tom Naylor.

Andy Cannon is recalled to take the spot of Evans, who had netted on his return to the team at Gillingham.

Finally, John Marquis is named as the lone striker, in place of Harrison.

Pompey: Bass, Bolton, Burgess, Raggett, Seddon, Walkes, Naylor, Harness, Cannon, Curtis, Marquis.

Subs: MacGillivray, Close, Evans, Harrison, Downing, Hawkins, Pitman.