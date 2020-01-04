Have your say

Fans have been having their say on Pompey’s FA Cup third-round win at Fleetwood.

The Blues, who handed a debut to on-loan left-back Steve Seddon, progressed to the fourth round thanks to second-half goals from James Bolton (66 mins) and John Marquis (71).

Conor McAleny scored late on for Joey Barton’s Cod Army.

But it wasn’t enough to stop Pompey being in the hat for the fourth round, with the draw being made on Monday night.

Here’s what fans on social media had to say about the win…

Stephen Toone: Excellent result hopefully will help the team gain momentum for the promotion push.

Steve Seddon made his Pompey debut in the FA Cup third-round win at Fleetwood. Picture: Paul Thompson

Lee Hosey: Great win well done lads PUP.

Ian Thompson: Great performance boys, solid midfield with Cannon, Walkes and Naylor.

@WELLS35: Well done Pompey - not a classic - but a good shift all round!

@lizcrouch996: Like watching a completely new team with Seddon on the pitch. It’s starting to look exciting again. #pompey

@mevster1: Seddon looks good and I thought Walkes looked decent next to Naylor.

Raggett a ongoing concern, but a win away has improved my mood massively. PUP

@AlexSmith938: Pompey looked excellent. Seddon looks quality, Walkes brilliant as well.

@PlayupPompers: Well done Pompey. But can we please get a defence capable of not conceding in the last 10 minutes? Put Big Mac back in goal too pls #pup.

@TroyFar15033370: Well done boys go all way