Debutant Steve Seddon was thrown in at the deep end for Pompey against Fleetwood in the FA Cup.

Blues boss Kenny Jackett revealed the on-loan Birmingham left-back was named in his starting line-up for the third-round tie at Highbury Stadium without training with his new team-mates.

Seddon arrived at Pompey on Thursday, becoming the Fratton Park club’s first signing in the January transfer window.

The 22-year-old joined the Blues for the remainder of the season, having made only five appearances for Brum this term.

SEE ALSO: The ugly moments new arrival Seddon is ready for as he faces up to pressure of delivering Pompey promotion

His last first-team outing came in Birmingham’s 3-0 Championship defeat at the hands of Swansea on August 25.

Steve Seddon made his Pompey debut against Fleetwood on Saturday Picture: Paul Thompson

With 133 days passing since that 76-minute run out at the Libery Stadium, Jackett was taking a risk with a player lacking competitive action.

Yet, after Seddon made an instant impact in the 2-1 win against Fleetwood – delivering the corner that was eventually taped home by John Marquis – the manager confessed his latest signing had no opportunity to settle into his new surroundings or get to know his team-mates.

Pompey travelled north on Friday but had to cancel training due to the conditions in the north west.

Jackett said: ‘Seddon had no training with us, really.

‘He came up with us on Friday afternoon but we didn’t do any organisation work, it was too wet, we just did a little bit of a loosener – so he has come straight in.

‘Having said that, he has been working at Birmingham and, from speaking to him beforehand, I had confidence he could step straight in.

‘Seddon has a little bit of everything, he is quite tenacious as well, which is good, and is aggressive.

‘It was a hard game for him to come into, but he played very well and started his Pompey career on a positive, not just with a win but also a good performance.’

Seddon was replaced on 81 minutes against Fleetwood by Ben Close with the Blues 2-0 up at the time.

SEE ALSO: 'Birmingham loanee Seddon looks quality' - Pompey fans' verdict after FA Cup win at Fleetwood