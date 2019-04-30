Have your say

Viv Solomon-Otabor is 100-per-cent ready to impact Pompey’s promotion finale if required.

The Birmingham loanee hasn’t featured for the Blues since returning from a calf injury.

Solomon-Otabor limped out of Pompey’s 2-0 victory over Scunthorpe last month.

Following a spell on the treatment table, the 23-year-old has been an unused substitute in victories against Burton and Coventry, as well as the 1-1 draw at Sunderland on Saturday.

Ronan Curtis and Gareth Evans have both been ahead in the left-wing pecking order.

Kenny Jackett admits Solomon-Otabor, who has scored once in six appearances since arriving on January transfer deadline day, was frustrated to have picked up his setback after starting successive games against Walsall and the Iron.

Viv Solomon-Otabor. Picture: Joe Pepler

The boss holds the winger in high regard, however, and remains an option for the Blues heading into the final two matches against Peterborough and Accrington.

Jackett said: ‘In terms of Viv and what he’s done, it’s a funny one.

‘He played on the Tuesday at Walsall and then the Saturday and pulled his calf, so you wonder about repeated games.

‘But, even so, I’m pleased he’s here. If he can help us this week then that would be great.

‘He will be frustrated about picking up the injury when he had just got into the team.

‘He’s always looked a good player since he’s been here.

‘We’ve never had any doubt. He’s looked good but has had the frustration of the injury when he pulled his calf after he’d just got his first goal (against Walsall).

‘Injuries happen and nobody has doubted him.

‘It’s been difficult getting into our team because we have got some players but there has never been any doubt over his quality.

‘It was just that injury when he’d just got in the team.

‘He’s definitely an option. Our natural wide-left players in terms of our squad planning are Ronan Curtis and Viv Solomon-Otabor.

‘He is ready anyway, 100 per cent.’

Solomon-Otabor was left on the bench at the Stadium of Light.

It was Evans who replaced Curtis in the 66th minutes, although the fans’ favourite was unable to conjure up a winner.

Jackett admitted he considered introducing Solomon-Otabor.

But Evans’ and Oli Hawkins’ impact in the Checkatrade Trophy final triumph over Sunderland last month was behind Jackett’s thinking.

He added: ‘I did think about bringing Viv on at Sunderland.

‘But then Wembley was in my mind with Oli Hawkins and Gareth Evans coming on and doing so well.’