The moment had finally arrived, a relieved Lee Brown reached to the heavens and breathed in the crowd’s ovation.

On Saturday’s occasion of his 29th birthday, at last the Pompey goal-scoring duck had been broken, following 54 outings.

Then the left-back observed the raised flag of the linesman positioned in front of the South stand.

Such a cruel intrusion.

On 88 minutes, during that 2-0 success over Tranmere, Scott Davies pushed out substitute Brett Pitman’s shot, with Brown pouncing to finish from close range.

Yet it was ruled offside, further prolonging Brown’s agonising search for a maiden Blues goal.

Lee Brown celebrates the goal that never was against Tranmere. Picture: Joe Pepler

Earlier in the first half, he blazed over the bar when well-placed, while the previous fixture against Birmingham slashed the ball wide from six yards out.

Those with long memories may also recall the former Bristol Rovers man heading wide of an open goal against Rochdale in April.

Kenny Jackett, though, is convinced the likeable left-back’s goal moment is imminent.

He said: ‘Lee’s had some big chances, some very big chances, and maybe if he keeps going like that he will get a vital one for us – I certainly hope so.

‘I don’t know whether that was offside or not, he missed another chance earlier in the game too.

‘His running in the second half was fantastic, he got into some great positions, and I was pleased with that, but he was off celebrating and needed to return to left-back because they were still playing.

‘Whether it was offside, I don't know to be honest with you, but the referee gives it and you just have to try to recover then.

‘He is looking to score and looking to get into good positions, fair play, he has been a good player since he has been here.

‘But, similarly, he can’t just switch off and go on the right wing, he has to get back.’

Brown, who arrived in June 2018, has established himself as a Fratton Park regular.

But has still to register on the scoresheet.

Jackett added: ‘I know Lee is disappointed he didn’t score.

‘He’s a committed player and been a good player for us.

‘Both Walkes and Brown are capable of that athletically, which is important for us.’