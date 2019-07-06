Pompey fans have been having their say on loan signing of Rangers midfielder Ross McCrorie.

The Scotland under-21 international, who made 30 appearances for Steven Gerrard’s side last season, will spend the 2019-20 season at Fratton Park with the Blues having an option to buy at the end of his loan.

And while Rangers fans wince at losing their highly-rated academy product, Pompey fans are understandably delighted with the capture of a player who will boost Kenny Jackett’s side’s promotion chances.

SEE ALSO: Ross McCrorie on why he snubbed Sunderland in favour of Fratton move from Rangers

Here’s what supporters have been saying on our facebook page and portsmouth.co.uk since McCrorie’s arrival was confirmed on Friday evening...

Edward Walton: Welcome on board Ross all the best for an outstanding season with us, you will find KJ a great coach and we are a very friendly club.

Rob Parker: Welcome and hope your loan stay with us goes well for you.

Steve Burghard: Great attitude, totally honest. Hoping he's next season's Ben Thompson. Good luck Ross.

Ryan Cooper: Ben Thompson quality!! Great signing!!

Neil Mcknight: Bit of class.

Pete Graham: Absolutely no doubt this lad will be starting, as long as he is fit. Interesting to see where he will fit in!

Sam Sowdon: Rangers fans are fuming, great signing

John Elgie: Feeling really good about this one.

Doug McFlug: KJ kept that one quiet. Fantastic signing. Will love it here.

Peter Walsh: Good to see he chose Pompey over Sunderland - welcome to the South Coast, Ross!

Matt Ainsworth: Great signing even if he is on loan.