Pompey’s winless streak in League One stretched to three games with a 1-1 draw at Blackpool.

Marcus Harness’ third goal of the season gave the Blues the lead in the first half but that was cancelled out by Armand Gnaduillet’s strike after the break.

And there was a worry for Pompey’s goalscorer as he was forced to come off before the interval.

Kenny Jackett made one change from Wednesday’s 2-0 Carabao Cup win at QPR, with Andy Cannon replacing Gareth Evans.

The game started at a high tempo, with John Marquis almost getting on the end of a Ronan Curtis cross for Pompey in the ninth minute.

On 15 minutes, Cannon cracked a right-footed shot wide before James Husband's cross-cum-shot for the Seasiders a minute later was almost met by the sliding leg of Sullay Kaikai.

It was evident the opening goal was coming – and the deadlock was broken in the 17th minute.

Marquis robbed Curtis Tilt of possession on the edge of the box before the ball fell kindly for Harness whose chipped effort found the back of the net.

The visitors continued to cause Simon Grayson’s men all sorts of problems after taking the lead.

Marquis raced towards goal in the 20th minute but had a left-footed shot deflected narrowly wide, while Harness’ close-range header was straight down Seasiders keeper Jak Alnwick’s throat.

The Blues were delivered a hammer blow five minutes before half-time, though, when Harnesswas forced off and replaced by Gareth Evans.

It was the hosts who started the second period the better side, with Christian Burgess making a crucial block to deny Gnanduillet a simple opportunity in the 54th minute.

But the striker got another opportunity on 58 minutes – and netted Blackpool’s equaliser.

Liam Feeney’s superb cross from the right found the head of Gnaduillet and he finished with aplomb.

The Seasiders’ talisman should really have given his side the lead on 68 minutes when he had another aerial opportunity from Kaikai’s corner but glanced just wide.

With both sides searching for three points, Marquis had the chance to restore Pompey’s advantage with 20 minutes remaining but his shot was well kept out by Alnwick.

It was Pompey who looked the more dangerous in the closing stages, although they failed to create any clear-cut chances.

Curtis sent a free-kick well over the bar, while Cannon had an effort blocked by an orange shirt.

The Blues had to settle for a draw and it means they’ve won just one of their opening five league games and collected just five points.

Nevertheless, in isolation it was still a decent point given Blackpool remain unbeaten this term from six matches.