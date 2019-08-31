Blackpool 1 Portsmouth 1 - What the fans said

Fans were critical as they reflected Pompey were held 1-1 at Bloomfield after leading at the break through a Marcus Harness goal.

Here's a selection of what supporters had to say.

Peter Hyam on Twitter - Majorly missed @MarcusHarness after he went off. So influential. Feel for Evans, brought on to play on the wing. Not given much of an opportunity before being pulled off and having a striker play there instead.

Richard James Grazier on Twitter - A total lack of a plan when things go wrong are the characteristics of poor management in any profession .....another game thrown away #pompey

Lorraine Wells on Twitter - Tired of his excuses - trying to hold onto a lead instead of building on it is costing us! Draws away are fine if you’re winning at home! Not impressed - what is he playing at! Time to go for me but can’t see Eisners doing that!

Nige on Twitter - Don't understand why #Pompey are kicking off about our league position when only a few days ago they were harping on about accepting another season in League 1 if we could beat SFC. Fickle bunch

Tom Dubber on Twitter - What I don’t understand is why people think #Pompey had some god-given right to go to unbeaten Blackpool today and smash them out of sight. Both sides had good spells, draw seemed fair. Hardly disastrous.

Paul Gibson on www.portsmouth.co.uk - Absolute rubbish from Pompey this afternoon...if John Marquis is a number 9, I'm a sheepdog. We need Mr Oliver Hawkins asap or we will entirely waste the talent of Mr Marquis. who has many attributes, but he is not physical, tall or quick. Mr Jackett - why don't you adapt your system to the players at your disposal? The double substitution with Evans frankly makes you look clueless.

Alyn Davies on Facebook - 2 out of 18 crosses successful, awful from this team and a consistent problem. we were very lucky to get a point.

Ampy Ignacio- Johnson · Try another formation, not your old 4231 all the time.

Give us your comments here or on The News - Portsmouth FC Facebook page