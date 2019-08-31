Blackpool 1 Portsmouth 1 - what they said

Here's what some key figures had to say about Pompey's 1-1 draw at Bloomfield Road.

Pompey boss Kenny Jackett - It’s a difficult place to come and they’re (Blackpool) very buoyant at the minute you could see from the atmosphere with new owners, a new manager and new players. In the first half, we were well worth our lead, played very well and controlled it.

‘In the second half, they came back at us with a lot of strength, a lot of power. We looked very leggy in the first 20 minutes and I was wondering whether that had anything to do with Wednesday night. Similarly, we came through it. The additions of Anton Walkes and Ellis Harrison helped us physically against a strong and powerful team..

‘We had some opportunities on the break after looking like it’d be a long second half at one point.’

Pompey midfielder Ben Close - 'It’s always the case when you take the lead in games, you are disappointed when you don’t win, so that is something we can look at. Considering how early they scored in the second half, to hold out and then maybe look like the team more likely to score at the end, was pleasing.

‘They put us under a real amount of pressure, balls into the box, good bits of play from them, us conceding sloppy set-pieces and giving them the chance to put it into the box. There are things for us to work on, yet, overall, it was a good defensive display. I know we allowed them into the box a few times, but from there we did limit them to very few clear-cut chances.’

The News chief sports writer Neil Allen - A hard-earned point for Pompey - and one they deserved. Marcus Harness had given the Blues an early lead at Blackpool, yet crucially was forced off before the first-half was out.

His impressive presence was missed as the hosts levelled through Armand Gnaduillet following sustained second-half pressure. John Marquis could have won it, but it finished 1-1 against a side lying in second before kick off.

