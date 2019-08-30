Have your say

Christian Burgess could continue at right-back for the trip to Blackpool tomorrow.

The defender operated in the role during Pompey’s 2-0 victory over QPR in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday.

Christian Burgess featured in a right-back role at QPR. Picture: Nigel Keene

Tom Naylor may also remain in central defence alongside Paul Downing.

James Bolton (ankle) is unlikely to make the trip to Blackpool and has been earmarked to face Crawley in the Leasing.com Trophy next week.

The Blues are hopeful Ryan Williams (quad) and Oli Hawkins (foot) will face the League Two outfit.

Lee Brown (Achilles) remains sidelined, while Bryn Morris’ ongoing groin problem is still troubling him.

Jack Whatmough continues to recover from his long-term knee setback.

Meanwhile, Seasiders winger Nathan Delfouneso is touch and go to face Kenny Jackett’s men following a slight hamstring injury.

Delfouneso, who’s netted two goals in five games this season, missed Blackpool’s goalless draw with Rochdale last weekend.

Matty Virtue has been troubled by a calf injury and yet to make an appearance this season.

He’s back in training, though, and may be among the substitutes.

Manager Simon Grayson could opt to start Ben Heneghan against the Blues.

The centre-back has been brought back on loan to Bloomfield Road from Sheffield United after spending last term with Blackpool.

Joe Nuttall, who’s been linked with Pompey in the past, is set to be involved.