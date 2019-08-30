Blackpool v Portsmouth: Parking and best places to eat for travelling Blues fans

Have your say

This Saturday sees another long trip north for the Blue Army – this time to Blackpool’s Bloomfield Road ground (Seasiders Way, Blackpool, Lancashire. FY1 6JJ).

The Tangerines’ stadium has a capacity of just over 17,000.

Outside the ground, behind the North Stand, is a statue of former Blackpool legend Stan Mortensen, while outside the main entrance is a statue of another Pools favourite Jimmy Armfield.

Now that the Oystens have finally left Bloomfield Road, and the fans’ boycott has been lifted, Blackpool fans are returning home to support their team again. This will hopefully mean a better atmosphere.

Pompey fans will be back in the East Stand on one side of the pitch – and not behind the goal as on the previous few visits.

How to get to Bloomfield Road

By Road

Leave the M6 at junction 32 and follow the M55 towards Blackpool.

After approximately 12 miles, continue on to the A5230, and then Yeadon Way towards the town centre, which leads directly to Seasiders Way and Bloomfield Road Stadium.

For up-to-date, on-the-day travel information link to @PompeyfcCop on twitter.

Parking

There is very limited parking at Bloomfield Road, but there are pay and display car parks in Seasiders Way near the ground.

Please note that the pay and display car parks still charge after 6pm, so don’t get caught out and end up with a parking ticket.

There are restrictions on street parking near the ground.

By Train

The journey from Portsmouth will take more than six hours.

Trains run to and from London Euston, with a change at Preston for Blackpool North.

Blackpool North station is about two miles from the ground, so either take a taxi or, alternately, cross the road to the bus station and catch the number 11 bus towards Lytham St Annes.

Get off at the Bridge pub and walk down Lonsdale Road to the ground.

Where to eat and drink

About five minutes walk from the ground is the Festival Park (Rigby Road, FY1 5EP), which has a number of food outlets, including McDonalds, Frankie & Benney’s and the Swift Hound Flaming Grill.

The nearest pub to the ground is The Bridge (124 Lytham Road, Blackpool FY1 6DZ).

Now selling real ale, the Bridge is a family pub that welcomes away fans and serves bar snacks.

Further along Lytham Road, on the corner with the sea front, is the Manchester Bar (231-2133 Promenade, Blackpool, FY1 6AH).

This pub serves pub grub and has large screens showing sport.

The Castle Hotel (28-32 Central Drive, Blackpool FY1 5PZ_ is a large pub with Sky Sports.

For those of you planning to stay the weekend, it often has entertainment in the evening.

Otherwise there are a number of food vans near the ground and plenty of other places to eat in Blackpool town centre.

With the departure of the Oystons there is no longer any restriction to buying food inside the ground, where you will find a selection of pies, sausage rolls and hot dogs.