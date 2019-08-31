Have your say

Pompey travel to Blackpool in League One today (3pm).

Here’s all the key information ahead of the Bloomfield Road clash...

Pompey team news

Christian Burgess could continue at right-back for the trip to Bloomfield Road.

The defender operated in the role in Pompey’s 2-0 victory over QPR in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday.

Tom Naylor may also remain in central defence alongside Paul Downing.

James Bolton (ankle) is unlikely to make the trip to Blackpool and has been earmarked to face Crawley in the Leasing.com Trophy next week.

Ryan Williams (quad) and Oli Hawkins (foot) may also face the League Two outfit.

Lee Brown (Achilles) remains sidelined, while Bryn Morris’ ongoing groin problem is still troubling him.

Jack Whatmough continues to recover from his long-term knee setback.

Likely line-up

Craig MacGillivray, Christian Burgess, Paul Downing, Tom Naylor, Brandon Haunstrup, Ross McCrorie, Ben Close, Marcus Harness, Gareth Evans, Ronan Curtis, John Marquis.

Subs: Alex Bass, Anton Walkes, Sean Raggett, Leon Maloney, Andy Cannon, Brett Pitman, Ellis Harrison.

Blackpool team news

Nathan Delfouneso is touch and go to face Pompey following a slight hamstring injury.

The winger, who’s netted two goals in five games this season, missed Blackpool’s goalless draw with Rochdale last weekend.

Matty Virtue has been troubled by a calf injury and yet to make an appearance this season.

He’s back in training, though, and may be among the substitutes.

Simon Grayson could opt to start Ben Heneghan against the Blues.

The centre-back has been brought back on loan to Bloomfield Road from Sheffield United after spending last term with the Seasiders.

Joe Nuttall, who’s been linked with Pompey in the past, is set to be involved.

Likely line-up

Jak Alnwick, Oliver Turton, Ben Heneghan, Curtis Tilt, James Husband, Jay Spearing, Calum Guy, Jordan Thompson, Liam Feeney, Sullay Kaikai, Armand Gnanduillet

Subs: Christoffer Mafoumbi, Rocky Bushiri, Ryan Edwards, Harry Pritchard, Matty Virtue, Joe Nuttall, Ryan Hardie

Match odds

Blackpool: 2/1

1-0 15/2; 2-0 14/1; 2-1 9/1; 3-0 33/1; 3-1 25/1; 3-2 44/1

Pompey: 11/8

1-0 6/1; 2-0 10/1; 2-1 8/1; 3-0 22/1; 3-1 18/1; 3-2 28/1

Draw: 11/5

0-0 15/2; 1-1 24/5; 2-2 12/1; 3-3 60/1

Referee

Christopher Sarginson (Staffordshire)

Other games

Today (3pm kick offs unless stated)

Accrington Stanley v MK Dons, AFC Wimbledon v Wycombe Wanderers, Burton Albion v Bristol Rovers, Gillingham v Bolton Wanderers, Ipswich Town v Shrewsbury Town, Lincoln City v Fleetwood Town, Oxford United v Coventry City, Peterborough United v Sunderland, Rotherham United v Tranmere Rovers, Southend United v Rochdale.

Head to head

Blackpool

P6 W3 D2 L1

Top scorer: Armand Gnanduillet (3)

Most assists: Jordan Thompson (1)

Pompey

P6 W3 D1 L2

Top scorer: John Marquis, Ben Close and Ellis Harrison (all 2)

Most assists: Ronan Curtis (2)

Form guide

Blackpool

D 0-0 Rochdale (A) League One

D 2-2 Gillingham (A) League One

W 2-1 Oxford (A) League One

L 2-2 ( 4-2 on penalties) Macclesfield (H) Carabao Cup

W 3-1 Southend (A) League One

Pompey

W 2-0 QPR (A) Carabao Cup

D 3-3 v Coventry (H) League One

L 2-1 v Sunderland (A) League One

W 2-0 v Tranmere (H) League One

W 3-0 v Birmingham (H) Carabao Cup