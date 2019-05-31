BOBBY BACIC hailed the city’s collective effort after Pompey’s medical team scooped a top accolade.

The Blues clinched the League One Members’ prize at the Football Medicine & Performance Association Awards earlier this month.

Head physio Bacic and colleagues Jack Hughes, Jeff Lewis and Ben Spong collected the gong.

It was recognition for the minimal amount of injuries Kenny Jackett’s men suffered during their gruelling 62-game season last term.

And Bacic heaped praise not just on his own department but everyone from the staff at QA Hospital to Roko Health Club.

He said: ‘Without sounding arrogant, I felt we did deserve it because our injuries were low and we had a hell of a lot of games.

‘We’ve had good financial backing from the club but have used some initiative and had help locally from people at QA Hosptial etc.

‘We had three quite nasty injuries in Matt Clarke and Nathan Thompson after they had a collision (against Bradford) and Ronan Curtis’ finger.

‘The service we got from QA was first class and the follow-up care was spot on.

‘It’s a city effort. QA helped, the staff at Havant hospital helped and the staff at Roko were really good.

‘If we did come in on a Sunday to do some work, they made sure the swimming pool was available for recovery and there’s a room for stretching or spinning.

‘It’s a one-team city and people have got behind us and helped us massively. It’s been a real collective effort from everyone.’

Bacic revealed Jackett’s backroom staff hold meetings each morning before training to ensure they minimise injuries.

He added: ‘We’ll discuss the previous day’s training, the GPS numbers and have goals in training for that day.

‘Kenny and Joe Gallen like to run it by the other coaches Paul Robinson and Jake Wigley as well as Jeff and myself.

‘We want to make sure we’re not missing anything out and not undertraining because players can and that causes injuries and problems.

‘It’s a good reflection and then ultimately it’s on the players because they work really hard as well.

‘Sometimes you have a good run when injuries are low. We acknowledged we might have had a bit of luck but sometimes you make your own luck.

‘The planning is meticulous and nothing is left to chance. We get very upset if we pick up a soft tissue injury in training and don’t brush anything under the carpet.’