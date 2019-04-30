Have your say

Omar Bogle could return to the Pompey match-day squad tonight.

The on-loan Cardiff striker, who missed the recent games against Coventry and Sunderland, had been suffering from swelling around his knee and ankle.

Gareth Evans

However, he returned to Blues training yesterday and is in contention to feature against the Posh.

Bogle, who has scored four goals in 12 appearances since his January move from the Bluebirds, will provide Kenny Jackett with extra fire-power for a game that requires maximum points.

Jackett must also decide whether to keep faith with Ronan Curtis on the left wing or recall Gareth Evans to his starting line up.

Viv Solomon-Otabor is also a consideration.

For Rovers, attacking midfielder George Cooper is expected to miss the trip to Fratton Park.

The 22-year-old damaged his knee in the first half of Saturday’s 3-0 defeat at Walsall and was replaced by Ivan Toney.

Toney is an option to come into tonight’s side for Cooper, while Lee Tomlin is another consideration.

Ryan Tafazolli remains a doubt after missing the defeat at the hands of the Saddlers, so Josh Knight could again deputise.