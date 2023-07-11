News you can trust since 1877
Bognor 0-0 Portsmouth LIVE: Vincent comes closest after hitting post

Pompey have returned to home soil after their pre-season training camp in Spain.
By Pepe Lacey
Published 11th Jul 2023, 18:30 BST
Updated 11th Jul 2023, 20:01 BST

John Mousinho’s men continue their preparations for the 2023-24 League One campaign with a trip to Bognor this evening.

A host of the Blues’ 10 new signings are set to feature at Nyewood Lane, including first glimpses of Gavin Whyte and Kusini Yengi.

The latest arrival, Regan Poole, won’t feature in West Sussex after confirming his switch to Fratton Park on Monday night.

Bognor v Pompey.Bognor v Pompey.
Bognor v Pompey.
We’ll be providing build-up and team news before live updates when the action gets under way from 7.45pm.

LIVE: Bognor v Pompey

20:29 BST

44'

So close for an early opener for the Rocks as Destcroix’s shot is blocked by Raggett on the line.

20:27 BST

42'

The sun is finally breaking through the clouds. What a lovely evening at Nyewood Lane - just a shame the football isn’t as good.

20:25 BST

40'

Jewitt-White’s free-kick just loops over the bar.

20:24 BST

40'

Jewitt-White plays a lovely through ball into Scully, who is fouled on the edge of the box.

20:23 BST

20:21 BST

36'

Mottoh puts in a lovely ball, which finds Vincent at the back post. The winger tries to bring the ball down but loses control after the ball hits his face.

20:18 BST

33'

Norris has started the game down the end closest to us and you can really hear how vocal he is. Giving good instructions to his defence from his box.

20:15 BST

31'

Pompey’s second-half side emerge from the tunnel and have gone behind the stand to begin their warm-ups.

20:12 BST

27'

Pack plays a lovely chip over the top and finds Scully, who taps past Hall in the goal. However, the assistant’s flag is up and the goal is ruled out.

20:11 BST

26'

The new ball counter has gone up once again. We’re on two for the evening as Douglas heads the corner well over.

