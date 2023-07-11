Bognor 0-0 Portsmouth LIVE: Vincent comes closest after hitting post
John Mousinho’s men continue their preparations for the 2023-24 League One campaign with a trip to Bognor this evening.
A host of the Blues’ 10 new signings are set to feature at Nyewood Lane, including first glimpses of Gavin Whyte and Kusini Yengi.
The latest arrival, Regan Poole, won’t feature in West Sussex after confirming his switch to Fratton Park on Monday night.
We’ll be providing build-up and team news before live updates when the action gets under way from 7.45pm.
LIVE: Bognor v Pompey
44'
So close for an early opener for the Rocks as Destcroix’s shot is blocked by Raggett on the line.
42'
The sun is finally breaking through the clouds. What a lovely evening at Nyewood Lane - just a shame the football isn’t as good.
40'
Jewitt-White’s free-kick just loops over the bar.
40'
Jewitt-White plays a lovely through ball into Scully, who is fouled on the edge of the box.
36'
Mottoh puts in a lovely ball, which finds Vincent at the back post. The winger tries to bring the ball down but loses control after the ball hits his face.
33'
Norris has started the game down the end closest to us and you can really hear how vocal he is. Giving good instructions to his defence from his box.
31'
Pompey’s second-half side emerge from the tunnel and have gone behind the stand to begin their warm-ups.
27'
Pack plays a lovely chip over the top and finds Scully, who taps past Hall in the goal. However, the assistant’s flag is up and the goal is ruled out.
26'
The new ball counter has gone up once again. We’re on two for the evening as Douglas heads the corner well over.