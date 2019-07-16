Have your say

As Jamal Lowe occupies Pompey thoughts, it was another goalscorer who delivered at Nyewood Lane.

During the pre-season programme, Brett Pitman has yet to feature in that number 10 role he passionately covets, with Louis Dennis and Andy Cannon in residency.

Nonetheless, with five goals in 110 minutes spent serving as the lone striker, he continues to offer a precious presence.

Pitman’s latest contribution arrived against the Rocks, having been asked to lead a youthful Pompey XI tonight.

The 31-year-old responded with a goal and twice struck the crossbar during a first-half outing in Pompey’s 2-1 success.

Added to a previous haul of a UCD hat-trick and the late winner at Westleigh Park on Saturday, Pitman is carrying out his business with the minimum of fuss.

In contrast, Lowe’s Fratton Park future has become a messy affair as he hankers after a Wigan reunion with Paul Cook.

The Blues can ill-afford to be deprived of a winger who scored 17 goals last season, all from open play, establishing himself as leading scorer.

Still, in the meantime, Pitman has started the summer friendly programme strongly, maintaining his excellent finish in the final third of last season.

He was joined on the Nyewood Lane scoresheet by Academy winger Eoin Teggart, the duo establishing a 2-0 half-time lead.

Former Pompey striker Dan Smith netted on 48 minutes and the spirited Rocks couldn’t find the equaliser they perhaps deserved.

Kenny Jackett used to the occasion to give match minutes to those players who served as substitutes against the Hawks, including Pitman, Bryn Morris, Andy Cannon and Christian Burgess.

There was also an opportunity for youngsters to shine, among them Irish pair Gerrard Storey and Teggart, Haji Mnoga and Leon Maloney.

On 19 minutes, the Rocks had the ball in the net when Stuart Green steered home Jimmy Muitt’s left-wing cross from close range, yet it was ruled out for offside.

Within seconds, the Blues had taken the lead.

Teggart cut inside from the right and produced a wonderful curling left-foot effort high into the net.

Pitman twice hit the bar with delicate lobs, but made it 2-0 on 34 minutes.

Right-back Mnoga clipped a ball through and the striker made no mistake with an angled first-time right-foot finish.

Morris and Pitman were replaced at half-time – and within two minute of the restart the Rocks had a lifeline through Smith.

But the Blues’ young team held on to claim victory over the non-leaguers.

Pompey: Bass, Mnoga, Burgess, Casey, Haunstrup, Cannon (46 mins Robb), Storey (68 mins Cavanagh), Maloney, Cannon, Teggart, Pitman (46 mins Anderson (80 mins Stanley)).

Subs Not Used: Durin, Hancott, Dandy.