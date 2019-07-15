Have your say

Bognor are hopeful Pompey will allow Bradley Lethbridge to return on loan next season.

The forward enjoyed a successful spell at the Rocks last term, scoring 13 goals in 43 appearances.

Lethbridge exploits earned him a third-year scholarship at Fratton Park.

The 18-year-old is set to gain more first-team exposure away from Pompey next campaign.

And Rocks coach Robbie Blake wants Lethbridge, who’s currently nursing a thigh injury, back at Nyewood Lane.

He told bognor.co.uk: ‘We’re very hopeful. We would like the player and I think the player wants to come.

‘He’s tweaked his thigh so he’s probably ten days to two weeks away. That’s disappointing for him because anyone who misses pre-season it knocks them back further because of the fitness they lose.

‘We’d love to have Brad but everything’s got to be right for everyone.’

Pompey travel to Bognor tonight for a pre-season friendly (7.45pm).