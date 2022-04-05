Bolton 0-1 Portsmouth LIVE - Ex-Sunderland and Millwall striker Aiden O'Brien gives the Blues the lead
Pompey’s 17-day absence from action finally comes to an end as they travel to Bolton.
The Blues will be hoping to end their goalscoring drought that preceded their two-and-a-half week break to reignite any faint play-off ambitions, this evening.
Danny Cowley’s side sit 11 points off the top-six, but have two games in hand on current occupants Sunderland.
And the Fratton faithful will be hoping their side will be fit and firing as they face Ian Evatt’s Trotters.
Follow the match here LIVE for updates as-they-happen, reaction, stats, and opinion from the University of Bolton Stadium.
Message From the Editor
You can support our local team of expert Pompey writers by subscribing here for all the latest news from Fratton Park for less than 25p per week.
Bolton v Pompey - LIVE
Last updated: Tuesday, 05 April, 2022, 21:27
- Blues end a 17-day absence from action as they travel to Bolton
- Danny Cowley has 18 outfield players to choose from
SO CLOSE FOR TWO! Carter plays a neat one-two with Hirst before he shanks his shot into a Bolton defender but the ball breaks for Jacobs who looks for all the world to score before George Johnstone produces a sensational block to deny him. Fantastic defending.
66 - Bolton substitute
OFF: Afolayan
ON: Kachunga
The play is temporarily stopped as Afolayan receives treatment.
End-to-end action again here as Bodvarsson goes down inside the box to which the home fan thought was a stonewall penalty. The referee was unmoved as Pompey break down the pitch which allows Hirst to force a save from Trafford.
The home fans erupt with rage as the referee pulls back a foul on Harness as the hosts were making strides into the box. Bolton look shell-shocked by O’Brien’s opener.
GGGGGGGOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAALLLLLLLL
Aiden O’Brien turns home Harness’ cross after he jinked past his man on the wing and delivered an inch-perfect cut back before the ex-Sunderland man fired into the net. 1-0 Pompey!
Once again, Bolton immediately go on the offensive with Sadlier who skips a challenge and makes his way down the wing. As has been a consistent theme throughout though, the final ball let him down.
Another neat pass from Pompey finds O’Brien in space in the final third and his backheel eventually finds Jacobs who is then thwarted as he attempts to make his way into the box,
46 - Pompey get the second half underway
Bolton make a sub...
OFF: Santos
ON: Aimson