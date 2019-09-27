Keith Hill has expressed his ‘concern at the criticism’ Kenny Jackett has received at Pompey.

The Bolton boss reckons his Fratton Park counterpart is doing a ‘great job’ and any flak he’s been on the end of lacks long-term vision.

Pompey are marooned to 20th in League One after picking up just six points from their opening seven fixtures.

The travelling Fratton faithful displayed their ire towards the stuttering start to the campaign during last Saturday’s 1-0 loss to Wycombe, with a large contingent chanting for Jackett to be sacked.

However, Hill believes it’s still too premature to want the Pompey manager axed.

He feels because Jackett led the Blues to the play-off semi-finals last season that expectations have significantly been raised.

Pompey manager Kenny Jackett

Speaking to the Bolton News, Hill said: ‘Kenny at Portsmouth at this time definitely has a successful identity. He has been a very successful manager in League One and we’re still so early in the season.

‘I would express concern at the criticism that Kenny and other managers are getting in football these days because it lacks vision.

‘I am not trying to protect people because we know the score when we take these jobs but in any walk of life, you need a bit of stability to create a position of strength.

‘I think Kenny Jackett is doing a great job, he usually does. He’s a pragmatic guy and the work he’s doing this season is similar to the work he was doing last season.

Bolton manager Keith Hill. Picture: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

‘You lose key players, the expectation level of supporters goes through the roof because they narrowly missed out last season, they are a big club with a big club mentality.

‘I have spoken with (former Pompey boss) Paul Cook in the past and I know he felt that weighs heavily on the players at times because it’s an expecting crowd.’

Jackett's troops will be aiming for three points when Bolton visit Fratton Park tomorrow.

The Trotters are rooted to the bottom of the table, having been penalised with a 12-point deduction at the start of the campaign after entering administration.

They were also forced to virtually have an entire overhaul of their squad following relegation from the Championship.

But having held both Oxford and Sunderland to draws in their past two outings, Hill's eyeing another upset at PO4.

He added: ‘It’s a great arena to play football, unique as one of the traditional football grounds in this country. One of football’s great homes.

‘It holds a lot of fond memories for me as a player, I used to love playing there.

‘The crowd are very vocal but we have got to go down there and silence them.’