Bolton manager Ian Evatt downplays decisive goal in the Portsmouth's victory over the Trotters yesterday

The 29-year-olds strike early in the second half not only broke the deadlock but became the eventual winner as Pompey recorded only their second victory in 14 outings.

However, the Trotters boss has downplayed the impressive improvised strike from the Blues marksman and has, rather, questioned his team’s hand in the goal.

The former Blackpool defender also bemoaned the lack of options off his bench due to the current injury crisis at the club and explained how his team are lacking the ability to change tactics during matches as a result.

Evatt told The Bolton News: ‘In your good spells you have to score, especially in tough places like this.

‘Second half it is a really poor goal from a mistake, When you are on this type of run and have the injuries and illnesses we have then everything seems to go against you.

‘We had no options to change it – had to bring on defenders for fresh legs because the lads who were trying to play haven’t played for so long.

‘It has been a perfect storm – we have had injuries, suspensions, unavailability, mistakes that have cost us games. We haven’t taken our chances and we have been hit,” he said.

Bolton Wanderers boss Ian Evatt has credited John Marquis’ decisive goal yesterday to mistakes from his players. Picture: Kieran Cleeves/PA Wire.

‘When all of that comes together you end up on a bad run, there’s no denying it, but we have to keep fighting and showing strong will.

‘We haven’t got a plan B because we don’t have the options at the minute, but we can’t just go direct because we are not built for it.

‘We have got to get back to doing what we do. And because of the run we are on, we lack a bit of confidence, which you saw when we conceded the goal.