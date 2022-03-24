Booed before he'd kicked a ball for Portsmouth - 20 years on from the arrival of ex-West Ham and Charlton man who'd become a legend
His place in the Pompey Hall of Fame is assured, his standing as one of the club’s most predatory finishers revered.
But it wasn’t always like that for Svetoslav Todorov at Fratton Park.
In fact, yesterday marked 20 years to the day when the legendary Bulgarian made his Blues bow - and was booed before he’d kicked a ball for the club.
Sheffield Wednesday were the opponents in the final match of Graham Rix’s tenure as manager, with Todorov’s capture from West Ham completed for £750,000 four days earlier.
You didn’t need to be a genius to realise the former Litex Lovech forward wasn’t arriving as Rix’s man, with then director of football Redknapp doing the deal.
‘He is a very good player, a goalscorer with good technique and a good touch,’ Redknapp said of the signing at the time.
‘He's a very intelligent footballer and will bring good competition in the striker department with people like Crouch, Burchill and Bradbury etc next season.
‘He is a Premiership player in my opinion and should do well in the First Division. He will complement Crouch well - he holds the ball up well, with good touches and is a good finisher.
‘You don't play for your country as often as he has if you are not a good player. He is still a young player and great value for the money.’
With the fee a sizeable one back then, there was also the small matter of Todorov looking to take the place of fans’ favourite Mark Burchill - who was nearing his recovery from a knee injury.
The sum total was a less than hospitable welcome as his name was announced before kick-off on his debut.
There was little sign of what was to follow, as a 0-0 draw led to Rix’s sacking the following Monday with Pompey foundering in 15th in Division One.
It was to get worse before it was to get better for Todorov, as he was sent off the following weekend at Preston - with a 2-0 loss marking Redknapp’s first game in charge.
It was the 2002-03 season, of course, which really marked lift-off for the man affectionately known as ‘Toddy’ and his Fratton career.
A 3-0 home win over Watford saw the arch-finisher grab the first of what was to be 26 league goals which fired Pompey to the Premier League promised land.
The full-length dive into the Fratton End is etched in folklore against Burnley as promotion was sealed, with Todorov, of course, grabbing a further two strikes to ensure the prestigious silverware was collected against Rotherham 12 days later.
The all-time Pompey great then completed a memorable personal achievement by winning the golden boot after a final-day hat-trick at Bradford in the 5-0 romp - his place in the pantheon of Blues greats guaranteed.
A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron
You can support our local team of expert Pompey writers by subscribing here for all the latest news from Fratton Park for less than 25p per week.