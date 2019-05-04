Bossed the midfield area… came agonisingly close to late winner – Neil Allen’s Portsmouth player ratings
Pompey completed the regular League One season with a draw against Accrington.
The Blues had Ben Close to thank for salvaging a point, with his 59th-minute effort cancelling out Sean McConville’s opener after 46 minutes as it ended 1-1 at Fratton Park. But it Pompey ended the season in fourth, setting up a play-off semi-final showdown against Sunderland. Here’s chief sports writer Neil Allen’s player ratings from the Accrigton clash.