The Blues had Ben Close to thank for salvaging a point, with his 59th-minute effort cancelling out Sean McConville’s opener after 46 minutes as it ended 1-1 at Fratton Park. But it Pompey ended the season in fourth, setting up a play-off semi-final showdown against Sunderland. Here’s chief sports writer Neil Allen’s player ratings from the Accrigton clash.

1. Craig MacGillivray Dealt with everything with a minimum of fuss - 7 PinPep Media / Joe Pepler JPIMedia Buy a Photo

2. Anton Walkes So, so on first-team return - 6 Sean Ryan/PinPep JPIMedia Buy a Photo

3. Christian Burgess Uncertain at times - 6 Robin Jones/Digital South JPIMedia Buy a Photo

4. Matt Clarke Can always be relied on - 7 PinPep Media / Joe Pepler JPIMedia Buy a Photo

View more