League One - Portsmouth vs Rochdale - 13/04/19'Portsmouths Tom Naylor, Portsmouths Oliver Hawkins, Portsmouths Brett Pitman celebrate win

Bossed the midfield area… came agonisingly close to late winner – Neil Allen’s Portsmouth player ratings

Pompey completed the regular League One season with a draw against Accrington.

The Blues had Ben Close to thank for salvaging a point, with his 59th-minute effort cancelling out Sean McConville’s opener after 46 minutes as it ended 1-1 at Fratton Park. But it Pompey ended the season in fourth, setting up a play-off semi-final showdown against Sunderland. Here’s chief sports writer Neil Allen’s player ratings from the Accrigton clash.

Dealt with everything with a minimum of fuss - 7

1. Craig MacGillivray

Dealt with everything with a minimum of fuss - 7
So, so on first-team return - 6

2. Anton Walkes

So, so on first-team return - 6
Uncertain at times - 6

3. Christian Burgess

Uncertain at times - 6
Can always be relied on - 7

4. Matt Clarke

Can always be relied on - 7
