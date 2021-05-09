Pompey captain Tom Naylor

The Blues required a win to secure a top-six finish.

Yet it failed to materialise allowing Oxford – 4-0 winners against Burton – to claim the final place and seeing Danny Cowley’s side drop to eighth after Charlton beat champions Hull 1-0.

Adam Phillips’ 22nd-minute goal proved the winner at Fratton Park as John Coleman’s side ran out 1-0 winners.

Here’s how the Fratton faithful responded to a day of heartbreak at PO4.

@tomsy_1994: What a shocking performance that was.

Every single one of those players on that pitch should hold their head in shame.

No bottle about them at all.

Got players at us who think they’re too big for the club. Get the lot gone ASAP.

@pompeykelv: Not a shock today. Jackett was sacked too late.

Some of these players are not good enough.

Give the Cowleys a 2 year deal and let them rebuild in the summer.

@goonertom18: Lot's of contenders this season but the EFL 2020/21 bottlers award surely goes to Portsmouth FC #Pompey

@Jam_Whit: Overall Pompey didn’t deserve anything from this season with too many turgid performances.

Rebuild in the summer. Go again. Fans back #PUP

@marrcus23: Serial bottlers FC does it again.

Only saving grace is that this bunch of spineless jokers won’t get embarrassed in the playoffs as they would have.

@AndyBond20: Of all the scenarios I'd thought of for Pompey to blow it, throwing it away with the limpest first half performance I've ever witnessed was not one of them.

@Emmasch29: Dreadful. Lack of quality all over the pitch, inability to pass to feet, too many players walking.

Where’s the passion and the fight?! Complete overhaul needed #Pompey.

@Jon_H_Journo: Abject performance brings an end to a disappointing session.

A game that offered so much, but delivered very little from #Pompey.