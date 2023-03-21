News you can trust since 1877
Live

Bournemouth 4-2 Portsmouth LIVE: Brooks adds deserved fourth goal for Cherries

Pompey make the trip to the Vitality Stadium for the first time in 10 years this evening.

By Pepe Lacey
Published 21st Mar 2023, 19:40 GMT

Although their previous trip to Bournemouth was in League One in 2013, the two sides meet tonight in much different circumstances.

A place in the Hampshire Cup is up for grabs, with the Blues beating Andover New Street to advance to this stage in December.

John Mousinho is expected to field a strong outfit, combining first-team faces in need of minutes along with a mixture of youth.

Bournemouth v Pompey.
You can follow all the action from the Vitality Stadium with build-up, team news and video before live commentary when the action gets under way from 7pm.

LIVE: Bournemouth v Pompey

Half-time

Bournemouth 4-2 Pompey.

45'

Pompey close to another as Payce fends off a number of challenges to square the ball. Pigott can’t quite get there and Bournemouth clear.

45'

Pompey almost get a goal back before half-time. Hume breaks in to the box from the left and cuts in on his right but skies the ball from around six-yards out.

I thought Pompey would be in control of this contest when they were leading 2-0. That feels a long time ago and a number of defensive erros have cost the Blues so far.

37'

I can’t even update the headline in time!! Pompey sloppy at the back yet again which allows Brooks through on the right and he is able to put it past Oluwayemi in goal.

33'

Two goals down and now the Cherries lead. Robertson gives the ball away with the ball finding Brooks on the right. He cuts in on his left and his deflected shot is just beyond Oluwayemi’s reach.

29'

The Cherries break away from the corner and Adu-Adjei makes a powerful run into the box and slots past Oluwayemi to level the tie.

29'

Pigott slots Mingi through who finds himself one on one with Terrell. The Cherries recover and are able to block the poor effort.

28'

Mingi finds Mottoh on the right, the winger is able to cut in and curls a left-footed effort just wide.

25'

Brooks gets a goal back for Bournemouth. He’s slotted through and despite a valliant attempt by Oluwayemi to block the shot, is able to tap in.

