Bournemouth 4-2 Portsmouth LIVE: Brooks adds deserved fourth goal for Cherries

Although their previous trip to Bournemouth was in League One in 2013, the two sides meet tonight in much different circumstances.

A place in the Hampshire Cup is up for grabs, with the Blues beating Andover New Street to advance to this stage in December.

John Mousinho is expected to field a strong outfit, combining first-team faces in need of minutes along with a mixture of youth.

Bournemouth v Pompey.