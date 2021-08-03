LiveBournemouth U21 0 Portsmouth 1: Recap as host of triallists feature as Blues round-off pre-season with a win
Pompey complete their pre-season programme tonight at Canford Park Arena against Bournemouth under-21s.
The Blues begin their League One season at Fleetwood Town on Saturday, and Danny Cowley will largely use this game to look at triallists with some younger players expected to feature.
Join us for build-up and triallist news as we get it with live updates as the action gets underway at 4pm.
Bournemouth 0 v Pompey 1
Last updated: Tuesday, 03 August, 2021, 17:50
- Hackett-Fairchild opens scoring (20min)
- Connor Ogilvie and George Hirst play
- Pompey play final warm-up game
- Team expected to contain triallists and youngsters
Full-time: Bournemouth U21 0 Pompey 1
Scrimshaw’s shot deflected for a corner which the trallist heads at the Pompey keeper
Late Bournemouth free-kick
Pompey pushing
All Pompey again as the game edges to a close
How’s your touch, Andy?!
Long, high clearance in the direction of new CEO Andy Cullen and.... it didn’t go well....
It’s been a high press all afternoon for Pompey - Kaba the centre-half just pressed the Bournemouth left-back!
Game meandering to a close here as Gifford fails to take Jacobs pass in his stride in the box
Johnson gets forward again - but scuffs his shot with his left from 20 yards again
Pompey press and turn the ball over but Gifford’s shot is blocked
Hughes is on for Ogilvie
Free-kick into the wall from Jacobs and he’s fouled 25 yards out
Hackett-Fairchild and Ndukwu off for Gifford and a triallist
Srimshaw blazes an angled drive well over from outside the box