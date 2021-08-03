LiveBournemouth U21 0 Portsmouth 1: Recap as host of triallists feature as Blues round-off pre-season with a win

Pompey complete their pre-season programme tonight at Canford Park Arena against Bournemouth under-21s.

By Jordan Cross
Tuesday, 3rd August 2021, 2:30 pm
Updated Tuesday, 3rd August 2021, 6:39 pm
Pompey take on Bournemouth's under-21s today

The Blues begin their League One season at Fleetwood Town on Saturday, and Danny Cowley will largely use this game to look at triallists with some younger players expected to feature.

Join us for build-up and triallist news as we get it with live updates as the action gets underway at 4pm.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The News has launched a subscription offer which gives you unlimited access to all of our Pompey coverage, starting at less than 14p a day.

You can subscribe here to get the latest news from Fratton Park - and to support our local team of expert Pompey writers.

Bournemouth 0 v Pompey 1

Last updated: Tuesday, 03 August, 2021, 17:50

  • Hackett-Fairchild opens scoring (20min)
  • Connor Ogilvie and George Hirst play
  • Pompey play final warm-up game
  • Team expected to contain triallists and youngsters
Tuesday, 03 August, 2021, 17:50

Full-time: Bournemouth U21 0 Pompey 1

Tuesday, 03 August, 2021, 17:50

90

Scrimshaw’s shot deflected for a corner which the trallist heads at the Pompey keeper

Tuesday, 03 August, 2021, 17:49

Late Bournemouth free-kick

Tuesday, 03 August, 2021, 17:46

Pompey pushing

All Pompey again as the game edges to a close

Tuesday, 03 August, 2021, 17:45

How’s your touch, Andy?!

Long, high clearance in the direction of new CEO Andy Cullen and.... it didn’t go well....

Tuesday, 03 August, 2021, 17:42

83

It’s been a high press all afternoon for Pompey - Kaba the centre-half just pressed the Bournemouth left-back!

Tuesday, 03 August, 2021, 17:41

82

Game meandering to a close here as Gifford fails to take Jacobs pass in his stride in the box

Tuesday, 03 August, 2021, 17:39

CHANCE

Johnson gets forward again - but scuffs his shot with his left from 20 yards again

Tuesday, 03 August, 2021, 17:35

78

Pompey press and turn the ball over but Gifford’s shot is blocked

Tuesday, 03 August, 2021, 17:33

75

Hughes is on for Ogilvie

Tuesday, 03 August, 2021, 17:28

69

Free-kick into the wall from Jacobs and he’s fouled 25 yards out

Tuesday, 03 August, 2021, 17:33

CHANGES

Hackett-Fairchild and Ndukwu off for Gifford and a triallist

Tuesday, 03 August, 2021, 17:27

Pompey new-boy George Hirst in action during today’s game against Bournemouth under-21s. Picture: Colin Farmery.
Tuesday, 03 August, 2021, 17:26

Tuesday, 03 August, 2021, 17:24

65

Srimshaw blazes an angled drive well over from outside the box

Next Page
Page 1 of 4
BluesPompeyBournemouth