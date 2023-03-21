News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
9 hours ago Martina Navratilova has announced she is cancer free
1 hour ago Pay and display parking machines could be scrapped in major change
3 hours ago Just Eat to axe over 1,700 delivery worker jobs in the UK
3 hours ago Counter terror police investigate after man set on fire near mosque
7 hours ago Vera star quits ITV show after 8 years leaving viewers ‘gutted’
9 hours ago Donald Trump: Why former US President could be arrested
Live

Bournemouth v Portsmouth LIVE: Updates, build-up and team news as Blues eye place in Hampshire Cup semi-final

Pompey make the trip to the Vitality Stadium for the first time in 10 years this evening.

By Pepe Lacey
Published 21st Mar 2023, 17:45 GMT
Updated 21st Mar 2023, 18:04 GMT

Although their previous trip to Bournemouth was in League One in 2013, the two sides meet tonight in much different circumstances.

A place in the Hampshire Cup is up for grabs, with the Blues beating Andover New Street to advance to this stage in December.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

John Mousinho is expected to field a strong outfit, combining first-team faces in need of minutes along with a mixture of youth.

Bournemouth v Pompey.
Bournemouth v Pompey.
Bournemouth v Pompey.
Most Popular

You can follow all the action from the Vitality Stadium with build-up, team news and video before live commentary when the action gets under way from 7pm.

LIVE: Bournemouth v Pompey

Show new updates

Predicted XI

Predicted XI: Josh Oluwayemi, Kieron Freeman, Di’Shon Bernard, Denver Hume, Jay Mingi, Harry Jewitt-White, Tom Lowery, Michael Jacobs, Adam Payce, Joe Pigott.

Jay Mingi
Jay Mingi
Jay Mingi

Pre-match reading

Some pre-match reading.

What to expect

Here’s what you could expect from Pompey tonight

Good evening!

Good evening and welcome to the Vitality Stadium as Pompey face Bournemouth.

The Blues make the trip to the Cherries for the first time in 10 years as they face off in the Hampshire Cup.

A place in the semi-final is up for grabs, with the Blues beating Andover New Street to advance to this stage in December.

John Mousinho is expected to field a strong outfit, combining first-team faces in need of minutes along with a mixture of youth.

You can follow all the action from the Vitality Stadium with build-up, team news and video before live commentary when the action gets under way from 7pm.

Home
Page 1 of 1
BournemouthBluesPompeyJohn MousinhoLeague One