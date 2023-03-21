Good evening and welcome to the Vitality Stadium as Pompey face Bournemouth.

The Blues make the trip to the Cherries for the first time in 10 years as they face off in the Hampshire Cup.

A place in the semi-final is up for grabs, with the Blues beating Andover New Street to advance to this stage in December.

John Mousinho is expected to field a strong outfit, combining first-team faces in need of minutes along with a mixture of youth.