Bradley Lethbridge admitted his maiden Pompey goal felt like it took an age to cross the line.

The Gosport forward was on the scoresheet in the Blues’ 2-2 draw at Oxford United in the EFL Trophy.

Lethbridge equalised for Kenny Jackett’s men in the 33rd minute, cancelling out Matty Taylor's opener for the hosts.

The third-year scholar instinctively reacted to Josh Flint’s deflected effort and stabbed beyond home keeper Simon Eastwood.

Pompey would go on to ensure they finished top of Southern Group B, after collecting a bonus point for winning 5-4 on penalties.

Lethbridge felt he was placed in the right position to be able to net his first goal for the Blues.

And the 18-year-old couldn't believe it arrived in just his third senior outing.

Lethbridge said: ‘I was just in the right place at the right time.

‘Josh Flint's shot got a slight deflection and it just fell straight to me.

‘I just put a leg out and got something on it.

‘It hit the keeper and just rolled across the line – it was in slow motion for me.

‘I didn’t think I’d have my first senior goal so soon.

‘I’ve played three first-team games and to have it within my opening three games is brilliant.'

Lethbridge, who’s spent time on loan at Bognor this season, spearheaded Pompey's attack at the Kassam Stadium

He was replaced in the 63rd minute for Ellis Harrison after putting in a solid shift.

Anton Walkes must have thought he'd won it for Pompey with five minutes remaining when he poked in a right-foot effort.

Rob Dickie’s stoppage-time goal grabbed Oxford a draw, however, and meant an extra point was up for grabs.

It was Jackett’s men who clinched it, winning the shootout on sudden death.

Lethbridge may have had his first goal in the 11th minute when he dragged wide after being teed-up by Ryan Williams.

It was an opportunity the youngster rued.

He added: ‘The chance I had before it was awful, I don’t really want to talk about that!

‘It was great from Ryan to cut the ball back but I just didn’t wrap my foot around it enough.’