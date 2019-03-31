Pompey’s huge travelling support have helped pay tribute to little Bradley Lowery at today's Checkatrade Trophy final.

Many of the 40,000-strong blue army held a minute's applause in memory of the Sunderland boy in the sixth minute of the game against the Black Cats.

Bradley Lowery and Jermain Defoe. Picture: Peter Byrne/PA Wire

Sunderland supporter Kevin Ball pushed for a roaring applause for the youngster’s family during today’s Wembley clash.

And thousands of Sunderland fans joined in, as did many of the Portsmouth fans, who were also touched by Bradley's story.

The six-year-old lost his fight against neuroblastoma cancer in July 2017.

Bradley touched the hearts of football fans in Sunderland and beyond as he forged a blossoming friendship with Black Cats forward Jermain Defoe.

Carer Mr Ball, 47, previously said: ‘I thought this would be a great way to let Bradley’s mum know, though he has passed away, he is still in our hearts and thoughts. It could make her feel really proud.

‘When Bradley was alive he didn't just touch the hearts of Sunderland fans, but fans across the board.

‘Portsmouth and Sunderland are two of the biggest teams in the league and we have a chance show that despite the bad publicity there is a great, different side to football.

‘I would just urge Portsmouth fans to do it for Bradley.’



