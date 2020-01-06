Brandon Haunstrup hands Portsmouth injury boost - plus updates on Ryan Williams and Lee Brown

Pompey full-back Brandon Haunstrup has made an earlier-than-expected return to training.

The defender took part in Blues training today – less than a move after picking up a knee injury in the final stages of the 2-2 draw with Peterborough on December 7.

Haunstrup, who has played at both left-back and right-back for manager Kenny Jackett this season, required surgery on the torn meniscus in his right knee and went under the knife on Friday, December 13.

The 23-year-old was expected to be out for between 6-8 weeks, with his Pompey return pencilled in for February.

However, his rehabilitation has gone smother than expected, allowing the versatile performer to link up with his Blues team-mates ahead of Tuesday night’s EFL Trophy game at Walsall.

It’s unlikely the Pompey Academy product will feature against the Saddlers, but assistant manager Joe Gallen said he should be available for Saturday’s League One game against AFC Wimbledon at Fratton Park.

Pompey defender Brandon Haunstrup

Gallen said: ‘We had Brandon Haunstrup, who has been injured, back out training today.

‘I don’t think he’s up for selection tomorrow night (for the trip to Walsall) but he’ll be in the thinking maybe for the weekend and afterwards.

‘He’s out there pretty quick after his knee injury.

‘It might just be over three weeks, but we’re pleased to get him out there.

‘We've played a lot of games without a natural left-footed player, it’s effected our balance and defensive play going forward, really,’

Haunstrup was made 17 appearances for the Blues this season, scoring once.

He was last week linked with a move away from Fratton Park, with Championship clubs reportedly keeping tabs on his situation on the south coast.

The defender is out of contract at the end of the campaign, but Jackett hinted to The News last month that he’d like to retain his services.

Meanwhile, in other injury news, Ryan Williams could also be back for the visit of the Dons to Fratton Park.

The winger has missed the past three games with the groin issue he picked up in the Boxing Day win over Wycombe.

However, Lee Brown is still recovering from the Achilles injury that required surgery last month.

He’s been out since the 2-2 draw with Posh at the start of December.

Gallen added: ‘Lee Brown’s still out, making good progress.

‘Ryan Williams is still out but making good progress, too.

‘I think Ryan will be back earlier than Lee, and is maybe an outside chance for the weekend.

‘Lee, I’m not sure, maybe a couple of weeks after that.’