Brandon Haunstrup is determined not to lose his Pompey starting spot

The left-back stressed the onus is on him to deliver the goods and ensure he gives Kenny Jackett no reason to drop him when Lee Brown returns from injury.

Haunstrup’s enjoyed a sustained spell in the Blues’ line-up after Brown suffered an Achilles injury against Coventry last month.

The Waterlooville ace has made six appearances and gained plenty of plaudits for his encouraging performances.

Haunstrup was keen to depart Pompey on loan during the summer, having featured just 12 times throughout last season.

Jackett rejected several enquiries, though, with the academy graduate required at Fratton Park.

Brandon Haunstrup. Picture: Joe Pepler

With Brown nearing his comeback, it means Haunstrup will have a battle to remain in the Blues’ line-up.

But the 22-year-old won’t lose his berth without putting up a fight.

Haunstrup said: ‘I’ve got a good few games under my belt now and think I’ve been doing well.

‘I feel like I’ve been doing some good stuff for the team and now it’s about picking up some results for both me and the boys.

‘There was some interest in me going out on loan, but I don’t really want to go into that too much now.

‘I’m here, I’m playing and I just want to keep my place in the team. I want to help the boys get to to where we want to be and where the fans want to be.

‘It’s the same for him (Brown). That’s football and there is healthy competition.

‘I’ve just got to keep playing well and keep putting in good performances.’

Haunstrup featured in the 4-0 south-coast derby defeat to Southampton on Tuesday.

Yet there were plenty of positives the homegrown talent took from that performance heading into Saturday’s League One visit of Bolton.

Sitting 20th in the table, having collected six points from a possible 21, he believes Pompey can now start propelling themselves up the table.

Haunstrup added: ‘I know it was against our rivals but we were up for it and up for every game.

‘Every game has been quite close. We should have beat Coventry and Burton really so we take the positives from Southampton and try to motor on.’