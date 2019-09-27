Brandon Haunstrup insists the dressing room is backing Kenny Jackett to turn around Pompey’s fortunes.

The Blues have collected just six points from their opening seven League One games and currently sit 20th in the table.

Supporters expressed their discontent at the stuttering start during last Saturday's 1-0 loss against Wycombe, with a significant number of the away following chanting ‘We want Jackett out’ at Adams Park.

Haunstrup admits the Fratton faithful are entitled to have their opinions.

But the left-back believes Jackett's copped unfair flak, having guided Pompey to the play-off semi-finals last term.

And he feels the manager can get the Blues through their ‘sticky spell' and push them up the standings.

Brandon Haunstrup. Picture: Joe Pepler

‘We just want to do our best for the club and we have got to stick together,’ said Haunstrup.

‘We’ve got to get through this sticky spell we’re in at the moment.

‘I think so (Jackett’s had unfair flak) because we had a good season last season.

‘The fans are entitled to their opinions and that’s how it goes.

‘But we are playing under him and we have to do our best – that’s as simple as it is.

‘We’re always going to back him until whenever. It’s just a case of getting our head down and getting results I feel like will come.

‘We’re way too far down the table if you look at it on paper.

‘But we are not performing and have got to get the results to get us moving forward.’