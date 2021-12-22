Sheffield Wednesday’s trip to Burton Albion has been postponed, after The Owls and the Brewers told the EFL they would be unable to fulfil the fixture.

And Cambridge United’s trip to Wycombe has been called off, after the League One new boys were hit by positive coronavirus cases.

They join Pompey clash with Oxford United and Bolton’s meeting with Morecambe in being postponed in the third tier from the Boxing Day programme.

Danny Cowley’s side have called off three games in quick succession as the disease, a virus and injuries impact the squad.

