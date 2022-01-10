Ellis Harrison’s exit signalled the start of the Blues’ head coach’s squad clear-out as he strives to create space within his playing budget in order to recruit.

Furthermore, Cowley explained the exit of an unnamed player is additionally on the cards.

And he is pleased how the Blues’ early January window activity is panning out as he strives to make room for Fratton Park newcomers.

Cowley told The News: ‘I think we have to wait for both clubs to announce it (Ahadme). I believe there will be an announcement relatively soon.

‘Potentially there’s one more, but we are just cautious we need to keep a balanced squad because we have a lot of games and the players we want are not readily available here now.

‘So we’re just cautious of that, it’s very much a balancing act, as you can imagine.

Danny Cowley admits two more departures are imminent from Fratton Park. Picture: Dennis Goodwin/ProSportsImages

‘There is another player that we would make available. One that I don’t think has had the opportunity to play a major part in the team in the first half of the season.’

The departure of Ahadme will free up one of Pompey’s remaining five loan spots.

Coupled with Harrison’s switch to Fleetwood, Cowley, however, is well aware of the dangers of continuing to reduce an already small squad ahead of a packed fixture schedule.

He added: ‘Players leaving early in the window has helped us.

‘Certainly when you go into a transfer window in which you know you’ve got to move out before you move in, you hope you can do it quite quickly.

‘We have created some flexibility and would like to create a little more.

‘Then it’s about us attacking the market and getting in the players we think will help the team improve.

‘We’ve got a good squad and some good players so, as a consequence, it doesn’t surprise me there's an interest in them.’

