Breaking: Huge Portsmouth boost as popular defender signs new Fratton Park deal

Neil Allen
By Neil Allen

Chief sports writer

Published 11th Mar 2025, 19:10 BST
Regan Poole has become the latest player to pledge his future to Pompey.

The central defender has signed a contract to keep him at Fratton Park until the summer of 2027, with the club also having a 12-month option.

He follows Colby Bishop and Terry Devlin in signing fresh Blues deals over the last three weeks as Pompey move to secure their best players.

placeholder image
Getty Images

Poole was scheduled to be out of contract this summer, having signed a two-year arrangement in July 2023 following his exit from Lincoln.

He has subsequently totalled 33 games and three goals, including starting Sunday’s impressive 1-0 victory over Leeds.

Frustratingly, the Wales international has been dogged by injury since arriving on the south coast, nonetheless is a classy performer when fit and hugely popular among the Fratton faithful.

The 26-year-old is expected to partner Marlon Pack in the centre of defence for a third successive match in Wednesday night’s encounter with Plymouth (7.45pm) at Fratton Park.

Pompey, who are presently 10 points clear of the relegation zone with 10 games remaining, can take another giant stride towards safety should they defeat the Championship’s bottom club.

