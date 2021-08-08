BREAKING: Portsmouth close in on double deal for Luton Town midfielder and former Norwich City man

The Pompey head coach is close to completing an eye-catching deal to bring in the Luton midfielder.

And Morrell is set to be joined by Louis Thompson, who is also ready to be unveiled by the Blues.

Pompey are hopeful of announcing a double move tomorrow to strenghten their threadbare options in the middle of the park.

The dearth of numbers there were exposed at Fleetwood, as Shaun Williams picked up a back injury in the warm-up before the game.

That led to him being replaced by debut-making Connor Ogilvie - who’d never played a senior game in the middle of the park.

The holes there are now close to being partly remedied by the latest summer business.

The Luton midfielder is highly admired by Danny Cowley. However, Morrell would ideally like to stay in the Championship if he is to leave Kenilworth Road, while finances may also make a move difficult.

A double unveiling would make it 12 additions for Cowley, as he carries out his Fratton overhaul.

Morrell would represent an exciting piece of business after starring for Wales in the European Championships.

The 24-year-old is out of favour at Kenilworth Road, however, playing just 11 times last season after joining from Bristol City.

The man who played under Cowley in the 2019-20 season while on loan at Lincoln, was left out of the Hatters squad for their 3-0 opening-day win over Peterborough.

Louis Thompson, right, is set to sign for Pompey (Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)

A deal for Morrell would see the kind of quality brought in Cowley has been patiently waiting to add to his ranks.

The move has been enabled by Pompey agreeing a deal to sell winger Michael Jacobs to League One rivals Ipswich Town.

Meanwhile, Ellis Harrison’s Fratton future remains in doubt with Sheffield Wednesday joining Oxford United in pursuit of his signature.

Even with Jacobs’ earnings off the wage bill, Morrell would still have to take a significant wage cut to fit within the structure currently in place.

That is something he’s prepared to do, however, to get his stagnant club career moving in the right direction once more.

Meanwhile, Cowley has Thompson in the bag after the former Norwich City man agreed a pay-as-you-play deal with the Blues.

Again, the 26-year-old will take a major drop in wages from what he was earning at Norwich City, before his exit from Carrow Road last month.

That is something Thompson is prepared to do to find the answers to the ongoing injury problems he’s suffered in recent seasons.

Cowley believes he can call upon the medical and physiological expertise to create a tailored programme, which will aid the former Swindon man’s progress.

