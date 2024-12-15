Pompey relegation rivals Oxford United have sacked their boss.

Des Buckingham has paid the price for a wretched recent run which has seen the U’s plummet down the Championship table following an encouraging start.

They have taken just four points from their last nine matches, losing seven of them, to sink into 20th position - just one place above Pompey in the final relegation spot.

The decision on Buckingham’s future was made following Saturday’s 3-1 defeat to Sheffield Wednesday, having initially led the game.

Des Buckingham has been sacked by Oxford United. Picture: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images | Getty Images

Greg Leigh’s 17th-minute opener was cancelled out by Josh Windass and then the Owls scored twice in the second half through Jamal Lowe and Djeidi Gassama.

And, following one victory since mid-September, Buckingham was dismissed on Sunday afternoon.

‘Des was appointed in November 2023 and led the Club to promotion to the EFL Sky Bet Championship at the end of the 2023/24 season.

‘The Club would like to place on record its thanks to Des for everything he has done during his time with us and wish him well for the future.

‘The appointment of a new head coach will be confirmed in due course.’

Buckingham had overseen Oxford’s League One play-off final triumph over Bolton in May to join Pompey and Derby in the Championship this season.

He joined his home-town club as boss in November 2023 following Liam Manning’s departure for Bristol City.

The 39-year-old had previously coached in New Zealand, Australia and India.