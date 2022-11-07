Breaking: Portsmouth’s south coast rivals Southampton reportedly granted permission to speak to Luton boss Nathan Jones following Ralph Hassenhuttl's sacking
Pompey’s south coast rivals Southampton have reportedly been given permission to speak to Luton manager Nathan Jones.
That’s according to The Athletic, who claim Saints have already drawn up a short-list of replacements for sacked boss Ralph Hassenhuttl.
Jones is already the firm favourite for the job amongst the bookies, with former Burnley boss Sean Dyche and ex-Saints manager Mauricio Pochettino also high up the betting.
The Welshman has guided the Hatters to eighth in the Championship table, where they are currently two points adrift of the play-off places with a game in hand.
It’s been reported that the 49-year-old will speak to the Premier League strugglers after Luton’s game against his former club Stoke on Tuesday night.
Hassenhuttl was relieved of his St Mary’s duties following Sunday’s 4-1 Premier League defeat to Newcastle.
The result saw Saints drop into the relegation zone, with the 55-year-old later insisting his future was out of his hands.
His departure brings to an end a near four-year spell with the club, which included two 9-0 thrashings against Leicester and Manchester United.
During his maiden season, Southampton finished 16th before securing an 11th and two consecutive 15th-placed finishes.