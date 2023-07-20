Breaking: Tottenham Hotspur signing set for Portsmouth exit with deal lined up

The promising Blues keeper is ready to agree a temporary exit from Fratton Park to pick up much-needed game time.

Chelmsford City look set to take the 22-year-old on loan, with the National League South outfit able to give Oluwayemi the minutes which are needed to aid his development.

And with Toby Steward lined up for a similar deal with Southern League side Gosport Borough, that will pave the way for Pompey to bring in a back-up keeper on loan.

He picked up nine senior appearances last term, with four of those outings arriving in League One action over the second half of the campaign.

And the player himself is in full agreement as he looks to make the gains to see him have a fruitful career in the game.

Spurs signing Josh Oluwayemi is set for a Pompey exit on loan.

Chelmsford fit the bill perfectly for Oluwayemi, with the club who reached the sixth tier play-offs last term near to his roots in the capital.

The Nigerian has been part of John Mousinho’s set-up in pre-season, featuring in warm-up games against FC Europa, Bognor and Hawks.

Oluwayemi would have been disappointed with the late goal conceded at Nyewood Lane from a corner, but then made a number of fine stops at West Leigh Park to preserve a 1-0 win.

