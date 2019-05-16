Have your say

Brett Pitman and Lee Brown have won their fitness battles to provide a Pompey boost.

The pair were sidelined through injury for the League One play-off semi-final first leg at Sunderland on Saturday evening.

However, Brown (Achilles) and Pitman (hamstring) return to Kenny Jackett’s side for tonight’s decisive second-leg fixture.

They represent two of three changes to the team which lost 1-0 at the Stadium of Light.

Surprisingly, Jamal Lowe drops to the bench, with Ronan Curtis and Anton Walkes the other casualties.

Coming into the side on the left flank is Viv Solomon-Otabor, with Evans switching to the right from the number 10.

Pompey’s bench includes the three omitted players, along with former Black Cat James Vaughan.

Loanee Vaughan was not included in the match-day 18 at Sunderland, despite being fit.

However, with Omar Bogle absent, he takes his place among the substitutes.

Pompey: MacGillivray, Thompson, Burgess, Clarke, Brown, Naylor, Close, Evans, Pitman, Solomon-Otabor, Hawkins.

Subs: Bass, Walkes, Morris, Dennis, Curtis, Lowe, Vaughan.