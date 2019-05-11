Brett Pitman blow as Portsmouth face Sunderland in play-off semi-finals

Have your say

Pompey are without Brett Pitman and Lee Brown for their play-off semi-final clash with Sunderland.

The experienced pair have been ruled out of this evening’s clash through injury, with Anton Walkes and Gareth Evans deputising.

Pitman has been troubled by a hamstring issue, while Brown is absent through an Achilles problem.

Walkes will serve at left-back, with Brandon Haunstrup sidelined through an injury sustained in training during the build-up.

As for Evans, he will occupy the number 10 role - and also skipper the Blues at the Stadium of Light.

Pompey’s bench consists of rare outings for Louis Dennis, Andy Cannon and Adam May.

Pompey: MacGillivray, Walkes, Burgess, Clarke, Walkes, Naylor, Close, Lowe, Evans, Curtis, Hawkins.

Subs: Bass, Cannon, Morris, May, Dennis, Bogle, Solomon-Otabor.