The fate of Pompey’s pursuit for League One’s second spot could tonight become a little clearer.

Yet Brett Pitman has reiterated the importance of the Blues focusing on their own results rather than distracted by the outcome of others.

Sunderland host Burton (7.45pm), the side which defeated Barnsley 3-1 at the weekend.

It represents the Black Cats’ game in hand on Pompey, who they presently lead by two points.

Jack Ross’ team are level on 79 points with Barnsley, albeit the Tykes situated in second place through superior goal difference.

Blues followers will be watching the conclusion of tonight’s Stadium Of Light encounter with interest as the season reaches its finale.

Although skipper Pitman has stressed that Pompey must also look after their own results to be successful.

He said: ‘We have won five in a row now and been on runs like this throughout the season, so we need to keep going and keep believing.

‘All we can do is affect our results. Obviously we play Sunderland later in the month, but apart from that can’t affect what they do, Barnsley do, or anyone else.

‘We can only affect our performance and our results, so that is what we have to focus on.

‘Anything can happen. Barnsley could lose all their last games, Sunderland could lose all their last games, we could win all ours. Who knows?

‘All we can do is take care of what we do on the pitch – and that’s what we have been doing at the moment.’