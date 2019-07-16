Have your say

Brett Pitman spearheads Pompey’s front line for tonight’s pre-season friendly at Bognor.

The skipper starts for a Blues XI – made up of first team and academy players – after netting the winner in Saturday’s 2-1 win at the Hawks.

Pitman, Christian Burgess, Brandon Haunstrup, Bryn Morris and Andy Cannon are the senior member of Kenny Jackett’s squad who start at Nyewood Lane – along with second-choice keeper Alex Bass and first-year professional Matt Casey.

Meanwhile, third-year scholar Leon Maloney features for Jake Wigley’s side along with academy youngsters Haji Mnoga, Gerard Storey and Eoin Teggart.

There’s no place on the bench for on-loan Rangers loanee Ross McCrorie, who missed the victory at Westleigh Park after being given the weekend off by Kenny Jackett.

Jamal Lowe is also not present amid Pompey turning two bids down from Wigan last week.

Pompey: Bass, Mnoga, Casey, Burgess, Haunstrup, Morris, Storey, Maloney, Cannon, Teggart, Pitman (c).

Subs: Durin, Kavanagh, Dandy, Robb, Hancott, Stanley, Anderson.