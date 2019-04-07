Brett Pitman surveyed a fourth-straight League One triumph and declared: We’ve turned a corner.

The Blues are rejuvenated following an eight-game winless run which threatened to demolish promotion ambition.

Since March, Kenny Jackett’s men have claimed five victories in six league fixtures to put themselves within two points of second spot.

Pitman netted twice in Saturday’s 3-2 success at Wycombe, taking his season’s tally to 11.

That included registering his first free-kick for the club in a competitive match, having previously scored in a July 2017 friendly at Crawley.

And with six games remaining, Pompey are firmly involved in the hunt for automatic promotion along with Barnsley and Sunderland.

Pitman said: ‘Through January and February when we had a dip I don’t think we were too far away.

‘It was just things weren’t falling for us and we probably weren’t playing quite as well as we have been, if I’m being honest.

‘But we seem to have turned a corner.

‘In the first half I thought we played some good stuff, it was a tale of two halves almost.

‘In the first half we were probably unlucky to only be 1-0 up at half-time, then the second half we had to dig in.

‘Wycombe’s first goal was offside and then, when we for 3-1 up, it should be comfortable again but they've scored almost out of nothing.

‘It’s frustrating to give goals away like we do, however the lads showed great character in the end to hold out.

‘It’s about taking each game as it comes and trying to keep winning.’