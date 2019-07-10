Have your say

Brett Pitman hailed Pompey’s goal-scoring might following their destruction of UCD.

The rampant Blues rattled up an 11-0 victory in this evening’s opening pre-season friendly.

The League of Ireland Premier Division opposition were 5-0 down at half-time – and Pompey didn’t relent, despite 11 changes at the interval.

Pitman, who appeared for the second half, netted a 20-minute hat-trick, with other goals coming from Louis Dennis (two), Ronan Curtis (two) Jamal Lowe, Gareth Evans, Joe Hancott and Ben Close.

Kenny Jackett’s side registered an impressive return of 109 goals in 62 matches last season.

And Pitman believes the cutting edge remains for the campaign ahead.

He said: ‘We are going to have tougher tests to come, but I thought the lads put in a good shift, worked hard and played some good stuff at times.

‘There were good finishes, good goals and, all-in-all, we were very respectful of the opposition.

‘We have people who can score goals, we were second-top scorers in League One last season and will be looking to do something similar this season.

‘We’ve brought in Ellis (Harrison), who looks a handful, and have got myself, Gareth, Hawks, Louis and the two wingers in Jamal and Ronan.

‘We possess a lot of people who can score goals and also on the bench.’

Pompey will now face the Hawks at Westleigh Park on Saturday, representing their first friendly in England.

They return from their Dublin training camp on Friday morning.