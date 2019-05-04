Pompey fans have been having their say on today’s draw with Accrington and the subsequent play-off semi-final match-up against Sunderland.

The Blues could only manage a 1-1 draw against Accy on the final day of the regular season at Fratton Park, with Ben Close’s 59th-minute effort cancelling out Sean McConville’s 46th-minute opener.

Ben Close scored Pompey's equaliser Picture: Joe Pepler

And that result, coupled with Charlton’s 4-0 win against Rochdale, means Kenny Jackett’s men slipped to fourth in the table.

They scored less goals than the Addicks over the course of the season – handing Lee Bowyer’s side the advantage after both teams finished on 88 points.

It now means another intriguing battle with the Black Cats, who Pompey beat on penalties in the Checkatrade Trophy final at the end of march.

Blues fans can also look forward to a second trip to the Stadium of Light just two weeks after the teams shared a 1-1 draw on Wearside.

Here’s what Blues supporters had to say about today’s draw and the prospect of another duel with Sunderland...

Marlon Neil: Don’t matter about today’s result. Time to perform is the next 3 games regardless of opponent.

Play our best in those games and we will go up.

Freeze or play like the first half today and we won’t even get to Wembley.

Rob Stanbridge: Got to believe. We’re more than capable of winning the play-offs.

Nathan Gibbs: Had to play are strongest team today. Made hard work off it.

Mel Clarke: We can beat Sunderland again.

Alyn Davies: Think we running outta steam. Don't go up there to play for draw.

Harry Wood: Despite the draw today Jackett, I still believe you can take us to Wembley for a second time this season, just have to overcome Sunderland, but I believe you can do it, PUP!

Mike Lindopp: Well if we do go up we will have to do it the hard way. Hardest draw possible for 1st round of playoffs.

Dave Clarke: Bring on Sunderland.

Ray Layton: This squad is not good enough even if we manage to go up. Hawkins is league 2 at best.

Joe Carter: I'd rather Sunderland than the other two to be honest (they have been poor like us as of late).

Simon Moore: More chance of beating Sunderland over 2 legs than in the final - so this is good news.