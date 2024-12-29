Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Pompey hope to end 2024 on a high as they play the Robins in their final game of the year.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pompey finish the year in the bottom three of the Championship after suffering a 3-0 defeat to Bristol City at Ashton Gate.

The 3,400-strong supporters will have been encouraged by performance in the opening first 15 minutes but after Anis Mehmeti broke the deadlock, there was no away back for the visitors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad