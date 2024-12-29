Bristol City 3-0 Portsmouth RECAP as Blues blown away by Anis Mehmeti brace
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Pompey finish the year in the bottom three of the Championship after suffering a 3-0 defeat to Bristol City at Ashton Gate.
The 3,400-strong supporters will have been encouraged by performance in the opening first 15 minutes but after Anis Mehmeti broke the deadlock, there was no away back for the visitors.
He doubled the hosts’ lead shortly after the half-hour mark and then Rob Dickie scored to further their advantage. Pompey came out in the second-half with a bit of positivity about them but were unable to maintain a period of pressure.
RECAP: Bristol City 3-0 Pompey
Key Events
Full-time
It’s all over here at Ashton Gate.
Nicolas Schmid gathers very comfortably from George Tanner’s attempt.
Looks like Nicolas Schmid is beaten there, but thankfully it goes wide. George Earthy’s shot deflects wide.
Added time
Three minutes added time are shown.
Chance for Bristol City
Yu Hirakawa tries a header from Cam Pring's cross, but it goes over the bar.
No real chances of note in the second half for Pompey unfortunately. Bristol City have looked more like adding to their tally rather than being challenged by the visitors.
Game faltering out with City in a comfortable position.
Two more subs for the hosts
Marcus McGuane and Yu Hirakawa are coming on for Bristol City. Max Bird comes off and Anis Mehmeti is denied his hat-trick, as he makes way.
Fourth substitution for Pompey
Christian Saydee replaces Colby Bishop. Eight minutes left.
Josh Murphy earns a corner kick for Pompey as his cross is blocked. The away supporters chant 'Play up Pompey' but Freddie Potts' delivery lets him down and Max O'Leary gathers the ball without any trouble.
This game is petering out a little bit. Pompey having a slight bit more movement in attacking positions, but Bristol City having some chances on the counter attack.
Sam Bell directs the ball to Mehmeti's path, but in search of his hat-trick, he squanders it, sending his shot well wide.
Connor Ogilvie puts a cross in trying to find Colby Bishop at the near post and Max O'Leary reads the bounce well before collecting it.
15 minutes left
Fifteen minutes left, and whilst Pompey had a of possession, they've not really been able to test Max O'Leary. A triple substitution was made, but they've not had the desired effect as of yet.
Bristol City substitution
Third sub for Bristol City sees Scott Twine withdrawn for George Earthy.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.