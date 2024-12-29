Live

Bristol City 3-0 Portsmouth RECAP as Blues blown away by Anis Mehmeti brace

Jordan Jones
By Jordan Jones

EFL and Midlands football writer

Published 29th Dec 2024, 13:25 BST
Updated 29th Dec 2024, 16:32 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Pompey hope to end 2024 on a high as they play the Robins in their final game of the year.

Pompey finish the year in the bottom three of the Championship after suffering a 3-0 defeat to Bristol City at Ashton Gate.

The 3,400-strong supporters will have been encouraged by performance in the opening first 15 minutes but after Anis Mehmeti broke the deadlock, there was no away back for the visitors.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He doubled the hosts’ lead shortly after the half-hour mark and then Rob Dickie scored to further their advantage. Pompey came out in the second-half with a bit of positivity about them but were unable to maintain a period of pressure.

Check out our latest episode of Pompey Talk here.

RECAP: Bristol City 3-0 Pompey

Key Events

Sun, 29 Dec, 2024, 16:50 BST

Full-time

It’s all over here at Ashton Gate.

Sun, 29 Dec, 2024, 16:50 BST

Nicolas Schmid gathers very comfortably from George Tanner’s attempt.

Sun, 29 Dec, 2024, 16:49 BST

Sun, 29 Dec, 2024, 16:48 BST

Looks like Nicolas Schmid is beaten there, but thankfully it goes wide. George Earthy’s shot deflects wide.

Sun, 29 Dec, 2024, 16:47 BST

Added time

Three minutes added time are shown.

Sun, 29 Dec, 2024, 16:47 BST

Chance for Bristol City

Yu Hirakawa tries a header from Cam Pring's cross, but it goes over the bar.

Sun, 29 Dec, 2024, 16:46 BST

No real chances of note in the second half for Pompey unfortunately. Bristol City have looked more like adding to their tally rather than being challenged by the visitors.

Game faltering out with City in a comfortable position.

Sun, 29 Dec, 2024, 16:41 BST

Two more subs for the hosts

Marcus McGuane and Yu Hirakawa are coming on for Bristol City. Max Bird comes off and Anis Mehmeti is denied his hat-trick, as he makes way.

Sun, 29 Dec, 2024, 16:38 BST

Fourth substitution for Pompey

Christian Saydee replaces Colby Bishop. Eight minutes left.

Sun, 29 Dec, 2024, 16:37 BST

Josh Murphy earns a corner kick for Pompey as his cross is blocked. The away supporters chant 'Play up Pompey' but Freddie Potts' delivery lets him down and Max O'Leary gathers the ball without any trouble.

Sun, 29 Dec, 2024, 16:36 BST

This game is petering out a little bit. Pompey having a slight bit more movement in attacking positions, but Bristol City having some chances on the counter attack.

Sam Bell directs the ball to Mehmeti's path, but in search of his hat-trick, he squanders it, sending his shot well wide.

Sun, 29 Dec, 2024, 16:35 BST

Sun, 29 Dec, 2024, 16:33 BST

Connor Ogilvie puts a cross in trying to find Colby Bishop at the near post and Max O'Leary reads the bounce well before collecting it.

Sun, 29 Dec, 2024, 16:32 BST

Sun, 29 Dec, 2024, 16:31 BST

Freddie Potts replaced Owen Moxon just after the hour markFreddie Potts replaced Owen Moxon just after the hour mark
Freddie Potts replaced Owen Moxon just after the hour mark | National World
Sun, 29 Dec, 2024, 16:31 BST

15 minutes left

Fifteen minutes left, and whilst Pompey had a of possession, they've not really been able to test Max O'Leary. A triple substitution was made, but they've not had the desired effect as of yet.

Sun, 29 Dec, 2024, 16:28 BST

Bristol City substitution

Third sub for Bristol City sees Scott Twine withdrawn for George Earthy.

Sun, 29 Dec, 2024, 16:27 BST

Match action

Colby Bishop has a chance for Pompey. His header was saved however. (Image: Pro Sport Images)Colby Bishop has a chance for Pompey. His header was saved however. (Image: Pro Sport Images)
Colby Bishop has a chance for Pompey. His header was saved however. (Image: Pro Sport Images) | Pro Sport Images
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Bristol CityPompeyJohn MousinhoFratton ParkCallum LangLuton TownWatfordFA CupMatt Ritchie

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice