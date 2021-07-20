LiveBristol City 3 Portsmouth 2: LIVE updates as ex-Man Utd midfielder Sean Goss comes on as triallist
Pompey continue their pre-season preparations as they face Bristol City this afternoon (2pm).
The Blues face the Championship outfit at their Robins High Performance Centre.
It’ll be a tough test for Danny Cowley’s side, but one they’ll relish ahead of a renewed League One promotion push.
The Pompey head coach is expected to again field a number of triallists as he continues his summer overhaul.
Norwich striker Gassan Ahadme – who netted a hat-trick against the Hawks – is one set to be involved.
The likes of ex-Doncaster midfielder Madger Gomes and former Swindon defender Akin Odemayo could also be involved.
However, Jake Hesketh – previously of Southampton – has been let go by Cowley.
Bristol City 3 Pompey 2
Last updated: Tuesday, 20 July, 2021, 15:56
- Blues take on Championship outfit in pre-season friendly
- Triallists set to feature - including Norwich’s Ahadme
- Gassan Ahadme puts Blues in front on seven minutes
- Coventry’s Brandon Mason on for injured Lee Brown
- Adadme doubles Pompey’s lead in second-half stoppage-time
- Andreas Weimann reduces Pompey’s advantage in 57th minute
- Kasey Palmer equalises for City
- Chris Martin puts Robins ahead on 78th minute
Jay Mingi and Sam Habergham featuring for #Pompey on trial again. Looks like Jayden Reid may also be on the left-wing. New lad wearing No21 shirt as well
77 - GOAL
Chris Martin tucks home the penalty to give Bristol City the lead.
77 - penalty
Bristol City win a penalty after Chris Martin is brought down by a triallist
Kasey Palmer goes for goal but Pompey triallist keeper Corey Addai produces a good asave to his left to push the effort around the post
Bristol City give the ball away cheaply and Ellis Harrison profits. He goes for shot but his effort is down the keeper’s throat.
Brandon mason swings in a lovely cross that Ellis Harrison heads over
Sean Goss is one of the triallists on for Pompey. Spent the past two years at Shrewsbury.
65 - GOAL
Bristol City back level. Chris Martins slips in Kasey Palmer, who slots home with composure
Pompey make a raft of changes.
The likes of Ellis Harrison, Reeco-Hackett-Fairchild and Haji Mnoga all on for the Blues
Ronan Curtis stings the palms of the Bristol City keeper from the edge of the box. His low effort is pushed around the post for a corner.
56 - GOAL
Bristol City notch one back through Andreas Weimann. Jay Dasilva cuts the ball back and Weimann applies a fine finish into the far corner
Pompey should be 3-0 up! Ryan Tunnicliffe steals possession high up and gives it to John Marquis. He finds Ronan Curtis in all sorts of space but the Irishman has his effort saved
Marcus Harness whips in a cross that Ronan Curtis takes down well, but gets his left-footed volley wrong
Jay Dasilva skips past Sean Raggett down the left and whips in a cross but fails to pick out a City man
Pompey get the second half started