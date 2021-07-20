Danny Cowley's Pompey take on Bristol City. Picture: Paul Collins

The Blues face the Championship outfit at their Robins High Performance Centre.

It’ll be a tough test for Danny Cowley’s side, but one they’ll relish ahead of a renewed League One promotion push.

The Pompey head coach is expected to again field a number of triallists as he continues his summer overhaul.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Norwich striker Gassan Ahadme – who netted a hat-trick against the Hawks – is one set to be involved.

The likes of ex-Doncaster midfielder Madger Gomes and former Swindon defender Akin Odemayo could also be involved.

However, Jake Hesketh – previously of Southampton – has been let go by Cowley.

We’ll be bringing you all the live updates of the clash throughout the afternoon.