LiveBristol City 3 Portsmouth 3: Norwich striker Gassan Ahadme bags brace while ex-Man Utd midfielder features
Pompey continue their pre-season preparations as they face Bristol City this afternoon (2pm).
The Blues face the Championship outfit at their Robins High Performance Centre.
It’ll be a tough test for Danny Cowley’s side, but one they’ll relish ahead of a renewed League One promotion push.
The Pompey head coach is expected to again field a number of triallists as he continues his summer overhaul.
Norwich striker Gassan Ahadme – who netted a hat-trick against the Hawks – is one set to be involved.
The likes of ex-Doncaster midfielder Madger Gomes and former Swindon defender Akin Odemayo could also be involved.
However, Jake Hesketh – previously of Southampton – has been let go by Cowley.
We’ll be bringing you all the live updates of the clash throughout the afternoon.
Bristol City 3 Pompey 3
Last updated: Tuesday, 20 July, 2021, 16:42
Full-time
Bristol City 3 Pompey 3.
A good runout for Pompey in the baking sun. Gassan Ahadme with a double, while Marlee Francois - who the Blues borrowed from Bristol City - was also on target.
Game again gone flat with not too much happening. Think everyone is just waiting for the final whistle, in truth!
Pompey’s latest triallist lucky to avoid a yellow card with a foul in the middle of the park.
101 - GOALLL
Pompey equalise through Marlee Francois - who Bristol City have leant the Blues due to the injury of Lee Brown.
Triallist Jayden Reid breaks at pace and slips in Francois, who slots home.
Brandon MAson has come off for Pompey and Bristol City have leant them Marlee Francois to get through the additional 30 minutes.
Back under way for the final 30 minutes of the game
Full-time
Bristol City 3 Pompey 2.
However, we still have another 30 minutes to go, with Bristol City now making a raft of changes
Game gone a bit flat in truth. Not much happening for either side, really. Still another 30 in this friendly.
Jay Mingi and Sam Habergham featuring for #Pompey on trial again. Looks like Jayden Reid may also be on the left-wing. New lad wearing No21 shirt as well
77 - GOAL
Chris Martin tucks home the penalty to give Bristol City the lead.
77 - penalty
Bristol City win a penalty after Chris Martin is brought down by a triallist
Kasey Palmer goes for goal but Pompey triallist keeper Corey Addai produces a good asave to his left to push the effort around the post
Bristol City give the ball away cheaply and Ellis Harrison profits. He goes for shot but his effort is down the keeper’s throat.
Brandon mason swings in a lovely cross that Ellis Harrison heads over
Sean Goss is one of the triallists on for Pompey. Spent the past two years at Shrewsbury.